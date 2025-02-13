CENTERVILLE – A school bus crashed into a utility pole in Centerville sometime before 8 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lumbert Mill and Ebenezer Roads. There were students on the bus but no injuries were reported. Localized power outages were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating if weather conditions played a roll in the crash.
No injuries after school bus strikes utility pole
February 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Winter Festival Returns To Skull Island
- Application Period Opens For Housing Lottery, Affordable Unit Waitlist
- New Barnstable County Public Health Director Chosen
- Legislation Targets Tax Relief for Seniors, Tipped Workers
- Forbes Travel Guide Adds Brewster Locale
- Yarmouth Police Officer To Run Boston Marathon In Support Of Cancer Care
- LISTEN: Federal Funding Freeze for Cape Projects Over, But Unease Remains
- Closed Plymouth Power Plant Still Decade Away From Full Demolition
- Dennis Transfer Station Now Offering Sticker-Free Access
- WE CAN Announces New President And Vice President
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Holds Election
- Cape Cod Foundation Reports Annual Grant Numbers
- Proposed Mental Health Cuts Stoke Impassioned Public Response