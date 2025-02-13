You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after school bus strikes utility pole

No injuries after school bus strikes utility pole

February 13, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A school bus crashed into a utility pole in Centerville sometime before 8 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lumbert Mill and Ebenezer Roads. There were students on the bus but no injuries were reported. Localized power outages were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating if weather conditions played a roll in the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 