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No injuries after tractor-trailer hits utility pole in Dennis

March 18, 2026

DENNIS – A tractor-trailer struck a utility pole shortly after 9 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Belmont Road at Chase Avenue just over the Dennis town line. The semi driver was not injured. The pole was broken and Eversource was called to make repairs. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.

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