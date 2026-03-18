DENNIS – A tractor-trailer struck a utility pole shortly after 9 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Belmont Road at Chase Avenue just over the Dennis town line. The semi driver was not injured. The pole was broken and Eversource was called to make repairs. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.
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No injuries after tractor-trailer hits utility pole in Dennis
March 18, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis, Harwich