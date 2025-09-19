You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after traffic crash involving an ambulance in Truro

No injuries after traffic crash involving an ambulance in Truro

September 19, 2025

TRURO – A traffic crash involving an ambulance was reported in Truro about 4:30 PM Friday. The collision occurred on Route 6 near the Truro Transfer Station entrance. No injuries were reported. A Provincetown Fire Ambulance and a passenger car both had to be towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 