BOURNE – A pilot boat reportedly struck rocks in the Cape Cod Canal shortly after 2 PM Thursday. The incident happened on the mainland side by the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. The US Army Corps of Engineers is investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
No injuries after vessel hits rocks in Cape Cod Canal
October 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
