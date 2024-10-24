You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after vessel hits rocks in Cape Cod Canal

No injuries after vessel hits rocks in Cape Cod Canal

October 24, 2024



BOURNE – A pilot boat reportedly struck rocks in the Cape Cod Canal shortly after 2 PM Thursday. The incident happened on the mainland side by the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. The US Army Corps of Engineers is investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

