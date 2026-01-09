You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries but traffic delayed after crash in Yarmouth Port

January 9, 2026



YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly after after noon on Friday there was a single vehicle crash accident on Main Street (Route 6a) near Kings Circuit in Yarmouth port. A Jeep Grand Cherokee appeared to have struck a small stone wall, bushes and a tree. The vehicle then rolled backwards into the roadway. There were no injuries. There were major traffic delays on RT 6A until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

