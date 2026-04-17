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No injuries but traffic delayed after crash on Route 6 in Truro

April 17, 2026

Sherry Prada/CWN

TRURO – No injuries were reported but traffic delays resulted from a crash on Route 6 in Truro late Thursday morning. The collision happened near the Truro Transfer Station turnoff and is being investigated by Truro Police.

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