SANDWICH – A School bus and a dump truck collided on Route 130 near the Heritage Cinemas shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. There were students on the bus but luckily officials report no injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. A replacement bus was being brought to the scene so the students could continue their trip. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No injuries in collision between dump truck, school bus in Sandwich
October 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Holiday Mail Deadlines for Service Members Announced
- Mashpee Voters Approve Water Quality Articles, Postpone Boat Ban
- Road Work on East Bay Road in Osterville
- Dennis Receives Grant to Support Senior Mental Health
- Community Health Center Highlights New Falmouth Pharmacy
- Herring River Restoration Project Kicks Off this Season
- Galibois Picks Up Endorsements From Cyr, Moran
- Weather Causes Delay in Sandwich Road Work
- Science Institution’s Housing List Now Closed to Public
- Early Voting to Begin to Statewide October 22
- Barnstable’s Broken Vault Not an Issue for November Election
- Boat Ramp Stormwater Plans Open for Public Review
- Xiarhos Endorses Higgins for DA