No injuries in collision between dump truck, school bus in Sandwich

No injuries in collision between dump truck, school bus in Sandwich

October 19, 2022

SANDWICH – A School bus and a dump truck collided on Route 130 near the Heritage Cinemas shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. There were students on the bus but luckily officials report no injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. A replacement bus was being brought to the scene so the students could continue their trip. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

