BOURNE – It was a dramatic scene but luckily no serious injuries were reported in a collision involving a dump truck that went down an embankment in Bourne. The crash happened around 8 AM on Route 3 on the approach to the Sagamore Bridge. The Mass State Police Truck Team is investigating the cause of the crash.
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No injuries in traffic crash involving dump truck in Bourne
June 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Bourne