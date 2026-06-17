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No injuries in traffic crash involving dump truck in Bourne

June 17, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – It was a dramatic scene but luckily no serious injuries were reported in a collision involving a dump truck that went down an embankment in Bourne. The crash happened around 8 AM on Route 3 on the approach to the Sagamore Bridge. The Mass State Police Truck Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

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