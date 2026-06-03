NORTH TRURO – Truro firefighters responded to a fully involved camper fire sometime after 5 PM Wednesday. The fire was reported at the Adventure Bound Campground at 46 Highland Road. Some nearby brush also caught fire. According to reports, all occupants safely evacuated but one person was evaluated by EMTs. Mutual aid from Provincetown and Wellfleet responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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1 person evaluated after camper erupts in flames in Truro
June 3, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Truro