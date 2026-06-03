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1 person evaluated after camper erupts in flames in Truro

June 3, 2026

NORTH TRURO – Truro firefighters responded to a fully involved camper fire sometime after 5 PM Wednesday. The fire was reported at the Adventure Bound Campground at 46 Highland Road. Some nearby brush also caught fire. According to reports, all occupants safely evacuated but one person was evaluated by EMTs. Mutual aid from Provincetown and Wellfleet responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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