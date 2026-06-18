HYANNIS – A car and school bus collided in Hyannis sometime after 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lewis Bay Road and South Street. Several students on the bus were evaluated as a precaution. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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No injuries reported after car, school bus collide in Hyannis
June 18, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis