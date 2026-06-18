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No injuries reported after car, school bus collide in Hyannis

June 18, 2026

HYANNIS – A car and school bus collided in Hyannis sometime after 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lewis Bay Road and South Street. Several students on the bus were evaluated as a precaution. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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