PROVINCETOWN – No one was injured after a vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames in Provincetown. The crash happened about 11:15 PM on Route 6 near the Truro town line. Firefighters worked to douse the flames in the engine compartment. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police. Route 6 was closed temporarily while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.
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No injuries reported after fiery traffic crash in Provincetown
June 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown