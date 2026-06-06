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No injuries reported after fiery traffic crash in Provincetown

June 5, 2026

Provincetown Police/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – No one was injured after a vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames in Provincetown. The crash happened about 11:15 PM on Route 6 near the Truro town line. Firefighters worked to douse the flames in the engine compartment. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police. Route 6 was closed temporarily while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.

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