HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Hy-Line Ferry dock on Ocean Street about 5:45 PM Sunday. A fire reportedly broke out on the upper deck of the high speed Grey Lady IV. Crew members were able get the fire under control and the ferry docked and safely evacuated all passengers. Fire officials believe a HVAC motor overheated.
No injuries reported after fire breaks out on Hy-Line ferry
January 18, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
