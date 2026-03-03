New details: No injuries reported after SUV collides head-on with school bus





CENTERVILLE – A Lexus SUV and a school bus reportedly collided head-on in Centerville. The crash happened on Oak Street between the Route 6 overpass and Old Stage Road. There were a handful of students on the bus and no injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire: Centerville, MA. At approximately 8:50 AM Tuesday morning, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department was dispatched to 125 Oak Street in Centerville for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-occupant vehicle in a head-on collision with a school bus, resulting in moderate damage to both vehicles. The bus was carrying five occupants. Crews secured the scene, contained fluids on the roadway, and assessed all occupants for injuries.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants involved refused additional care or transport. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.