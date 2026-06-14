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No injuries reported after two boats collide off Bass River

June 14, 2026

DENNIS – No injuries were reported after two vessels collided about a mile off Bass River late Sunday morning. One vessel was able to tow the other until they met up with Dennis rescuers and made their way to Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth. The Coast Guard was also notified of the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

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