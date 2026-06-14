DENNIS – No injuries were reported after two vessels collided about a mile off Bass River late Sunday morning. One vessel was able to tow the other until they met up with Dennis rescuers and made their way to Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth. The Coast Guard was also notified of the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
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No injuries reported after two boats collide off Bass River
June 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis, Yarmouth