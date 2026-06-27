FALMOUTH – No injuries were reported after a vehicle reportedly struck Kenyon’s Market at 769 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) shortly before 5 PM Saturday. A building inspector was called to check what was described as minor damage. Falmouth Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
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No injuries reported after vehicle hits Falmouth market
June 27, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth