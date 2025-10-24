MASHPEE – A two vehicle collision left one car overturned. The crash happened about 12:15 PM Friday at Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The driver was able to self-extricate from the rolled over vehicle and no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries after traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Mashpee
October 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
