You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Mashpee

No serious injuries after traffic crash leaves vehicle overturned in Mashpee

October 24, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A two vehicle collision left one car overturned. The crash happened about 12:15 PM Friday at Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The driver was able to self-extricate from the rolled over vehicle and no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 