You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after two-vehicle crash in Harwich

No serious injuries after two-vehicle crash in Harwich

June 12, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Harwich sometime after 2:30 PM Friday. The collision happened on Depot Street at Factory Road between a pickup truck and an SUV. Harwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 