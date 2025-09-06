BOURNE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Bourne shortly after 10:30 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound near the Mid-Cape Connector exit. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
No serious injuries after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Bourne
September 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
