No serious injuries after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in West Barnstable

No serious injuries after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in West Barnstable

April 22, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side on Route 6 in West Barnstable. The collision happened westbound about a male before the Route 149 exit. No serious injuries were reported. Morning commuter traffic was reduced to one lane until the scene was cleared. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

