No serious injuries reported after car, ambulance collide in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A Truro Fire ambulance and a car collided in Hyannis shortly after 7:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road. A Hyannis ambulance completed the transport of the Truro patient to Cape Cod Hospital. At least one person in the car was evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by Blake Sears/Signal News Network/CWN