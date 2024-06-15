You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries reported after crash involving Wareham Police cruiser

No serious injuries reported after crash involving Wareham Police cruiser

June 15, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

WAREHAM – A Wareham Police Cruiser was involved in a traffic crash just after 12:30 PM Saturday. According to reports, the officer was responding with lights and siren to an emergency call when the collision with a minivan occurred on Union Street at 12th Street. The cruiser suffered heavy damage. The incident remains under investigation.

