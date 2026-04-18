FALMOUTH – A vehicle overturned in Falmouth just after 9 PM Friday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Teaticket Path. No serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are reportedly looking for another vehicle that left the scene of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
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No serious injuries reported after vehicle overturns in Falmouth
April 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth