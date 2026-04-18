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No serious injuries reported after vehicle overturns in Falmouth

April 17, 2026

FALMOUTH – A vehicle overturned in Falmouth just after 9 PM Friday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Teaticket Path. No serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are reportedly looking for another vehicle that left the scene of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

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