Oak Bluffs Fire releases details on Saturday evening blaze

OAK BLUFFS – The Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department responded Saturday March 4th at 10:12 PM to a first alarm structure fire at 2 Laura’s Way. A single-family residential building was reported to be on fire with smoke and flames showing and was subsequently found to be fully involved by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Nearby residents were instructed to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Rolston with Engine 623, Edgartown Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Kelly with Engine 222 along with firefighters from the Edgartown and Tisbury Fire Departments also responded to provide mutual aid. This was essential in controlling and extinguishing the fire, which tool over 4 hours. The following Oak Bluffs apparatuses responded to the scene: Engine 522, Ladder 551, Engine 524, Engine 521, Oscar 91, Rehab bus (Oscar 95). Out of the 20+ firefighters on scene, 17 were evaluated by the EMS Rehab Bus. Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz was the Incident Commander and Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster was the Operations Commander on scene. Local American Red Cross and Salvation Army Units were notified to assist with the displaced party.

The only occupant in the house was asleep when the fire started but managed to evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival. The resident was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and subsequently transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire was controlled at approximately 3:00 AM Sunday morning. The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office and Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.