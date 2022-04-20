Oak Bluffs man facing drug charges after search warrant executed

TISBURY – On Tuesday, members of the Tisbury Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, conducted a search warrant at the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven led by Detective Duquette.

As a result of this investigation, Jeffrey Owen Cook of Oak Bluffs was placed under arrest on charges of Trafficking heron 36-100 grams. Police say Mr. Cook was found to be in possession of 48 grams of heroin.

If you have any information or tips about drug activity in Tisbury you can email or call Detective Duquette cduquettte@tisburyma.gov or call at 508-696-4240 ext 612.