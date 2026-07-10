Oak Bluffs & Mass State Police investigating serious two-vehicle crash on Sea View Avenue



OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 8:00 PM, Oak Bluffs Police, EMS, and Fire personnel were dispatched to Sea View Avenue near the entrance of The Island Inn and Noman’s Restaurant following reports of a serious collision between an electric cycle and a pickup truck. While units were en route, dispatch advised that CPR was actively being performed on a young child involved in the crash.

Upon arrival, officers located two severely injured patients on the shared-use path that parallels Sea View Avenue. Lifesaving measures, which had been initiated by an off-duty nurse and bystanders at the scene, were immediately taken over and continued by arriving police, fire, and

EMS personnel.

The two injured parties-identified as a 38-year-old male and his 6-year-old son, both occupants of the cycle-were initially transported via ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, both patients were subsequently medevaced by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to a Boston trauma center. Their current medical status remains unknown at this time.

The operator and sole occupant of the pickup truck was also transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for evaluation, where they were treated and released.

Initial Investigation Details

A preliminary investigation indicates the following sequence of events:

. The operator of the pickup truck was traveling southwest on Sea View Avenue and was attempting to negotiate a right-hand turn into the parking lot of Noman’s Restaurant.

· The electric cycle, described as an electric powered, dirt-bike style motorcycle, was traveling northeast on the shared-use path.

. The 38 year old male was operating the cycle, with his 6-year-old son seated forward of him.

. It was reported that the electric cycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the front left corner of the pickup truck.

Ongoing Investigation

The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the MSP Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene to assist. Massachusetts State Police D-5 personnel are leading the ongoing investigation in conjunction with the Oak Bluffs

Police Department. A thorough and comprehensive investigation into the factors surrounding this incident is actively underway. No information regarding potential criminal charges will be released until the investigation is concluded.