Oak Bluffs Police seek alleged hit & run suspect

OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: We are looking to identify the vehicle and operator involved in a hit & run crash that occurred in town on Friday night at approximately 11:40 PM. As you can hear in the video, the driver was operating erratically and we are thankful that no one was injured. The truck is possibly a newer model white colored Ram 1500 with black wheels. It may have damage to the driver’s side. If you have any information, please give us a call 508-693-0750.

