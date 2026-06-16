OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: We are looking to identify and speak with the male in the yellow shirt in regards to an accident which occurred today at approximately 6:18 PM at the corner of Eastville Avenue and Beach Road. The male was last observed heading inbound towards Oak Bluffs. Thank you.
Oak Bluffs Police seek person of interest in crash investigation
June 15, 2026
OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: We are looking to identify and speak with the male in the yellow shirt in regards to an accident which occurred today at approximately 6:18 PM at the corner of Eastville Avenue and Beach Road. The male was last observed heading inbound towards Oak Bluffs. Thank you.