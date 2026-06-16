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Oak Bluffs Police seek person of interest in crash investigation

June 15, 2026

Oak Bluffs Police/CWN


OAK BLUFFSFrom Oak Bluffs Police: We are looking to identify and speak with the male in the yellow shirt in regards to an accident which occurred today at approximately 6:18 PM at the corner of Eastville Avenue and Beach Road. The male was last observed heading inbound towards Oak Bluffs. Thank you.

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