Oak Bluffs Police seek suspect accused of theft of a scooter

June 4, 2025

Oak Bluffs Police/CWN

OAK BLUFFSFrom Oak Bluffs Police: We are looking to identify the individual in the photos related to the theft of an electric scooter from the area of East Chop Drive and Washington Park which occurred around 4:00 p.m. today. Please contact us with any information.
