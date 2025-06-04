OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: We are looking to identify the individual in the photos related to the theft of an electric scooter from the area of East Chop Drive and Washington Park which occurred around 4:00 p.m. today. Please contact us with any information.
Thank you!
Oak Bluffs Police seek suspect accused of theft of a scooter
June 4, 2025
