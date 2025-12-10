Off-duty Bourne PD sergeant able to assist suicidal male on the Bourne Bridge



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On Tuesday December 9th, 2025 at approximately 1:26 AM, off-duty Bourne Police Sergeant Wallace J. Perry IV was traveling home from his evening shift when he observed a male who had set up a ladder and scaled the protective barricade of the Bourne Bridge. With the male still on top of the barricade, Sgt. Perry simultaneously call 911, exited his personal vehicle and immediately began communicating with the male. Sgt. Perry was successful in persuading the male to climb down to the safety of the sidewalk. Massachusetts State Police and additional Bourne Police officers arrived to assist. The Bourne Fire Department transported the uninjured 25-year-old Norwood resident to an area hospital for evaluation and assistance.

The department is extremely proud of Sgt. Perry’s swift actions and is appreciative of the rapid response from the Massachusetts State Police and Bourne Fire Department. Sgt. Perry’s decisive actions were vital in the peaceful conclusion of this incident.

Especially during the holiday season, if you of anyone you know is in crisis, please call 988, the 911 Suicide and Crisis lifeline. This free service is confidential and available 24/7/365 anywhere in the United States.