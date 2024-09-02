Off-duty EMT credited with saving drowning victim in Wellfleet on Saturday



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: On Saturday August 31st, Wellfleet Fire was dispatched to a possible drowning at Dyer Pond. An off-duty Firefighter/AEMT from Kennebunk Fire-Rescue, pulled the individual from the water and initiated CPR. On the ambulance’s arrival the rescued swimmer had a pulse and was conscious. The EMTs lifesaving actions and CPR led to a positive outcome in a otherwise dire situation.