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Officials investigating large fuel spill in Falmouth Harbor

July 18, 2026

FALMOUTH – Officials are investigating a large fuel spill in Falmouth Harbor Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the area about 6:30 AM and notified the Mass Department of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard of the situation. Further details were not immediately available.

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