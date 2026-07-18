FALMOUTH – Officials are investigating a large fuel spill in Falmouth Harbor Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the area about 6:30 AM and notified the Mass Department of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard of the situation. Further details were not immediately available.
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Officials investigating large fuel spill in Falmouth Harbor
July 18, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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