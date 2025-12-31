You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials issue warning after person falls through the ice trying to rescue dog in Barnstable

Officials issue warning after person falls through the ice trying to rescue dog in Barnstable

December 31, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Officials are again sounding the alarm after a person fell through the ice after reportedly trying to retrieve a dog. Rescuers were called to Hathaway’s Pond sometime after 9 AM. The person and the dog were out of the water when they arrived. A total of three people were evaluated for possible hypothermia but declined to go to the hospital. Officials are warning people despite the cold snap the ice is not safe and to call 911 if a pet ventures on the ice. Fire departments have the proper training and equipment to safely retrieve your pet.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 