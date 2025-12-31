Officials issue warning after person falls through the ice trying to rescue dog in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Officials are again sounding the alarm after a person fell through the ice after reportedly trying to retrieve a dog. Rescuers were called to Hathaway’s Pond sometime after 9 AM. The person and the dog were out of the water when they arrived. A total of three people were evaluated for possible hypothermia but declined to go to the hospital. Officials are warning people despite the cold snap the ice is not safe and to call 911 if a pet ventures on the ice. Fire departments have the proper training and equipment to safely retrieve your pet.