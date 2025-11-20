Video: Officials respond to head-on crash in Harwich





HARWICH – Two vehicles collided head-on in Harwich about 4 PM Thursday. The crash between a large Dodge 2500 pickup truck and a Chevy Tahoe SUV happened on Main Street between Depot Street and Queen Anne Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported head injury. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

