HARWICH – Two vehicles collided head-on in Harwich about 4 PM Thursday. The crash between a large Dodge 2500 pickup truck and a Chevy Tahoe SUV happened on Main Street between Depot Street and Queen Anne Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported head injury. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Officials respond to head-on crash in Harwich
November 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
