FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the side of the Falmouth Orthopedic Center at 360 Gifford Street around 1 PM Tuesday. One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was described as minor. Further details were not immediately available.
One injured after car strikes medical building in Falmouth
August 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
