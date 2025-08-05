You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured after car strikes medical building in Falmouth

One injured after car strikes medical building in Falmouth

August 5, 2025

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the side of the Falmouth Orthopedic Center at 360 Gifford Street around 1 PM Tuesday. One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was described as minor. Further details were not immediately available.

