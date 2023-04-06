You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured as two Jeeps collide in Barnstable

One injured as two Jeeps collide in Barnstable

April 6, 2023


BARNSTABLE – Just after 9 AM Thursday there was a two vehicle crash on the access road in front of the Super Shop and Shop near Route 132 in Barnstable village. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

