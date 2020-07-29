BOURNE – One person was injured in a car vs pole crash in Bourne around 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Jonathan Bourne Road. The victim was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to check the damaged pole. The crash is under investigation by State Police,
One injured in car vs pole crash in Bourne
July 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
