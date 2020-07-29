You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in car vs pole crash in Bourne

One injured in car vs pole crash in Bourne

July 29, 2020

BOURNE – One person was injured in a car vs pole crash in Bourne around 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Jonathan Bourne Road. The victim was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to check the damaged pole. The crash is under investigation by State Police,

