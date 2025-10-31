You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

October 31, 2025

YARMOUTH – One person as taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth sometime after 3 PM Friday. The collision happened westbound about a mile pass the Union Street exit. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

