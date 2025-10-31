YARMOUTH – One person as taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth sometime after 3 PM Friday. The collision happened westbound about a mile pass the Union Street exit. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
October 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Paving work to begin Monday on Ocean Street
- Strong winds to hit Cape, ferry services may be impacted
- LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms
- Proposed wind project south of Islands halted
- Wastewater project approved to clean up Mashpee Wakeby Pond
- Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting info session in Eastham
- Cape Cod Community College receives grant for medical specialist training
- Gusty winds may cancel ferries, fees waived
- Falmouth board delays a new noise bylaw meant to address pickleball
- Public comment opens regarding proposed amendment of Harwich infrastructure project
- Bourne High School receives funding for STEM programs
- Annual list of right whale names has been released
- Great Blizzards all-inclusive ice hockey program reaches Martha’s Vineyard