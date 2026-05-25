BOURNE – One person was taken to a hospital after a traffic crash in Bourne. A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods by Hilltop Drive about 3:30 PM Monday. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
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One injured in traffic crash on Cranberry Highway in Bourne
May 25, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne