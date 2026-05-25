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One injured in traffic crash on Cranberry Highway in Bourne

May 25, 2026

BOURNE – One person was taken to a hospital after a traffic crash in Bourne. A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods by Hilltop Drive about 3:30 PM Monday. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

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