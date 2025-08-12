HYANNIS – Shortly after 8 AM Tuesday, two vehicles collided on Route 28 near the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. The collision involved a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
One injured in traffic crash on Route 28 by Cape Cod Mall
August 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
