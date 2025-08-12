You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in traffic crash on Route 28 by Cape Cod Mall

One injured in traffic crash on Route 28 by Cape Cod Mall

August 12, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Shortly after 8 AM Tuesday, two vehicles collided on Route 28 near the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. The collision involved a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

