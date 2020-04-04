You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in two vehicle crash in Yarmouth Port

One injured in two vehicle crash in Yarmouth Port

April 4, 2020


YARMOUTH PORT – Just after 1 PM on Saturday there was a two vehicle accident on Route 6A at Apache Drive in Yarmouth Port. A Subaru Outback station wagon and a Toyota Rav4 collided.One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was backed in both directions on 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating.

