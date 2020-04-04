YARMOUTH PORT – Just after 1 PM on Saturday there was a two vehicle accident on Route 6A at Apache Drive in Yarmouth Port. A Subaru Outback station wagon and a Toyota Rav4 collided.One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was backed in both directions on 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating.
One injured in two vehicle crash in Yarmouth Port
April 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
