One person critically injured in fireworks accident in Wareham

July 4, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

WAREHAM – One person was critically injured in a reported fireworks accident in Wareham. Rescuers rushed to Beach Street around 9 PM where CPR was reportedly performed on the victim.

Further details were not immediately available.

