One person critically injured in fireworks accident in Wareham

WAREHAM – One person was critically injured in a reported fireworks accident in Wareham. Rescuers rushed to Beach Street around 9 PM where CPR was reportedly performed on the victim.
Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM – One person was critically injured in a reported fireworks accident in Wareham. Rescuers rushed to Beach Street around 9 PM where CPR was reportedly performed on the victim.
Further details were not immediately available.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2025 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media