BOURNE – A vehicle rolled over on Route 25 in Bourne just befgore 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the median about a mile and a half from the Bourne Bridge. The driver was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns for a time.
One person evaluated after rollover crash on Route 25 in Bourne
April 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
