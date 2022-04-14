You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after rollover crash on Route 25 in Bourne

One person evaluated after rollover crash on Route 25 in Bourne

April 14, 2022

BOURNE – A vehicle rolled over on Route 25 in Bourne just befgore 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the median about a mile and a half from the Bourne Bridge. The driver was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns for a time.

