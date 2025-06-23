You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after truck snags wires in Brewster

One person evaluated after truck snags wires in Brewster

June 23, 2025

BREWSTER – One person was evaluated for unknown injuries after a truck reportedly snagged and took down some power lines in Brewster around 11:30 AM Monday. The incident happened on Stony Brook Road by Our Lady of the Cape church. Stony Brook Road was closed in that section until Eversouce could arrived to make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 