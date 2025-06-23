BREWSTER – One person was evaluated for unknown injuries after a truck reportedly snagged and took down some power lines in Brewster around 11:30 AM Monday. The incident happened on Stony Brook Road by Our Lady of the Cape church. Stony Brook Road was closed in that section until Eversouce could arrived to make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.
One person evaluated after truck snags wires in Brewster
June 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
