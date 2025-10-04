You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after vessel capsizes off Barnstable

October 4, 2025

BARNSTABLE – One person was evaluated after their small vessel reportedly capsized. The incident happened shortly before 7 AM Saturday in Barnstable Harbor off Sunset Lane. A good Samaritan assisted in retrieving the victim who was evaluated by EMTs at the dock. Further details were not immediately available.

