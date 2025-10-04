BARNSTABLE – One person was evaluated after their small vessel reportedly capsized. The incident happened shortly before 7 AM Saturday in Barnstable Harbor off Sunset Lane. A good Samaritan assisted in retrieving the victim who was evaluated by EMTs at the dock. Further details were not immediately available.
One person evaluated after vessel capsizes off Barnstable
October 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
