You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person hospitalized after car vs pole crash in Wellfleet

One person hospitalized after car vs pole crash in Wellfleet

October 10, 2025

WELLFLEET – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a car reportedly struck a utility pole in Wellfleet. The collision happened shortly before 7 PM Friday on Main Street by the Wellfleet United Methodist Church between School and Bank Streets. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 