DENNIS – A car vs pole crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The collision happened about 6:50 PM Saturday on Route 28 near Cove Road. Dennis Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Eversource was called to check the pole. Further details were not immediately available.
One person injured in car vs pole crash in Dennis
August 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
