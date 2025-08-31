You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in car vs pole crash in Dennis

One person injured in car vs pole crash in Dennis

August 30, 2025

DENNIS – A car vs pole crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The collision happened about 6:50 PM Saturday on Route 28 near Cove Road. Dennis Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Eversource was called to check the pole. Further details were not immediately available.

