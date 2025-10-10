You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in collision between SUV, large pickup in West Barnstable

One person injured in collision between SUV, large pickup in West Barnstable

October 10, 2025



BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 8 AM Friday, A two vehicle crash involving a Honda CR-V and a large Dodge Ram pickup truck occurred at Route 132 and Oak Street in West Barnstable. The driver of the Honda was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pickup had only minor damage. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

