BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 8 AM Friday, A two vehicle crash involving a Honda CR-V and a large Dodge Ram pickup truck occurred at Route 132 and Oak Street in West Barnstable. The driver of the Honda was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pickup had only minor damage. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One person injured in collision between SUV, large pickup in West Barnstable
October 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
