One person injured in crash on Route 134 in Dennis

October 29, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital following a traffic crash on Route 134 at Center Street about 11:45 AM Wednesday. Traffic delays were reported in the area until the scene was cleared. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

