DENNIS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital following a traffic crash on Route 134 at Center Street about 11:45 AM Wednesday. Traffic delays were reported in the area until the scene was cleared. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person injured in crash on Route 134 in Dennis
October 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
