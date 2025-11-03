You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

One person injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

November 3, 2025

BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable. The collision happened westbound between Willow Street and Route 132 about 3:15 PM Monday. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

