YARMOUTH – One person was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth Saturday morning. The collision happened about 8:20 AM westbound just over the Dennis town line. The victim was extricated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mass State Police are investigating reports the driver may have swerved to avoid debris in the highway.
One person injured in crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth
September 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
